Mt. Hood Forest Fire Restrictions Lifted

Fire restrictions have been lifted on the Mt. Hood National Forest, following recent cooler temperatures and precipitation. Fire managers say visitors should still use caution, as conditions can quickly turn warmer, drier and windier. Three large wildfires burned on the forest this summer and fall, including two caused by human activity. Fire Staff Officer Dirk Shupe is reminding visitors to make sure campfires are completely out and cold to the touch before leaving. Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have also been reduced to Level One. That means firewood cutting and other activities involving chainsaws and equipment can take place throughout the day. Two forest closures remain in effect for the Grasshopper and Austin fires, while crews continue suppression and repair work. For current fire conditions, restrictions and closure information, visit the Mt. Hood National Forest website.