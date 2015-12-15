Mt. Hood Forest Closures Expand Around Austin Fire

The Mount Hood National Forest has expanded an emergency closure around the Austin Fire in the Clackamas River Ranger District. Fire officials say the closure is needed for public safety and to give firefighters and heavy equipment room to operate safely and efficiently. The Austin Fire has burned 8,781 acres. The expanded closure prohibits public entry into the designated area, including travel on Forest Service roads and trails, use of campgrounds, and off-road travel. Closed roads include portions of Forest Roads 46, 57, 63 and 70, as well as Oregon Highway 224 east of Fish Creek. Popular recreation areas that are closed include Lake Harriet, Timothy Lake, Bagby Hot Springs and campgrounds along the Clackamas River east of Carter Bridge. Closure signs are posted at roads, trailheads and other access points. Officials urge the public to obey the closure and check the Mount Hood National Forest website for the complete closure order and map.