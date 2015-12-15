If you’re looking for a Christmas tree, permits are now available for cutting your own on the Mount Hood National Forest. Permits can be purchased online, at Forest Service district offices, or through local vendors through December 31st. In the Columbia Gorge area, local vendors include Tum-A-Lum Lumber in Hood River and The Dalles, and The Way Station in Tygh Valley. Permits are also available through Recreation dot gov. A tree map is required when cutting, and visitors should review designated cutting areas, permit rules and safety guidelines before heading out. Fourth graders can receive a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Forest officials remind visitors that tree cutting is prohibited along Highways 26, 35 and 216, in wilderness areas, the Bull Run and The Dalles watersheds, fire closure areas, and other restricted locations. Visitors should also check seasonal road closures before traveling. For permit information, cutting maps and regulations, visit the Mount Hood National Forest website.