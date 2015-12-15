Mt. Hood Forest Christmas Tree Permits Available

Christmas tree permits for Mt. Hood National Forest are now available for purchase. Permits cost $5 per tree and each household can purchase up to five per year. In this area, permits are available at Tum-A-Lum Lumber in Hood River and The Dalles, Dufur Market, and The Way Station in Tygh Valley. They are also available online at Recreation.gov. Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, which can be obtained on Recreation.gov or at a participating district office. Details about designated cutting areas, permit guidelines, safety & cutting tips, and where permits may be purchased are online at the Mt. Hood National Forest website. It’s important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. A tree map is required when harvesting. The Christmas tree program can improve forest health by helping to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. In turn, other trees can grow larger and provide forage and open areas to benefit wildlife.