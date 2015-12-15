Mt. Adams And Cascade To Be Subject Of Intersection Evaluation

An Intersection Control Evaluation is going to be added to work on planning a roundabout at the intersection of Mt. Adams Drive and Cascade Avenue on the west side of Hood River.  It’s being done at the behest of the Oregon Department of Transportation, which has declared that location a “failed intersection.”  City Manager Abigail Elder says this is important to address to provide the opportunity for housing development nearby.  The evaluation process will be a collaborative process with the state traffic engineer.  It will determine the most appropriate form of traffic control at the intersection given the benefits of each alternative and the right-of-way, environmental, cost, and other constraints.

