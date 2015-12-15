Motorist Arrested After Driving Through TDHS Wrestling Procession

A motorist was arrested Wednesday afternoon after driving through a procession of patrol vehicles escorting members of The Dalles High School wrestling team to Interstate 84 to compete in the Oregon Class 4A Championships in Portland. According to The Dalles Police Department…the suspect recklessly ran through the procession at 2nd and Webber and continued westbound on 2nd Street. The reckless driver had been called in to dispatch just before that. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the driver shortly after. The driver resisted instructions from the officers, but other units arrived shortly after and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to Adventist Health for reasons un-related to police contact. He was then lodged at NORCOR on various charges ranging from reckless driving to possession of a controlled substance.