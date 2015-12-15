Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital After Highway 14 Accident

A 64-year-old man from The Dalles was taken to a Vancouver hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup on Highway 14 in Skamania County.  According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcyclist was eastbound on Highway 14 at milepost 24 west of North Bonneville on Sunday morning at around 11:15 when he crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.  The motorcycle struck a westbound pickup head-on.  The motorcyclist was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for treatment of undisclosed injuries.  The WSP says the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

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