Motorcyclist Dies In I-84 Accident

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in The Dalles late Tuesday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, an Oregon Department of Transportation attenuator vehicle was supporting a mobile brooming operation sweeping along the center median of I-84 near milepost 87, and was stationary in the left lane as a safety barrier when it was struck from behind by a motorcycle. The OSP says the operator of the motorcycle…38-year-old Ryan Christopher King of West Richland, Washington…was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the ODOT vehicle, a 42-year-old man from The Dalles, was not injured. The OSP was assisted at the scene by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.