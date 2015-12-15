Motorcyclist Dies In I-84 Accident

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in The Dalles late Tuesday morning.  According to the Oregon State Police, an Oregon Department of Transportation attenuator vehicle was supporting a mobile brooming operation sweeping along the center median of I-84 near milepost 87, and was stationary in the left lane as a safety barrier when it was struck from behind by a motorcycle.  The OSP says the operator of the motorcycle…38-year-old Ryan Christopher King of West Richland, Washington…was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the ODOT vehicle, a 42-year-old man from The Dalles, was not injured.  The OSP was assisted at the scene by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.

 

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