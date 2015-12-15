Motorcyclist Dies In Highway 142 Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 142 in Klickitat County on Monday. The Washington State Patrol says the motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Austin Whittington of Portland was eastbound on Highway 142 at milepost 22 at about 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon. A WSP report says the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and continued straight off the roadway over a steep embankment. The motorcycle struck multiple trees before coming to rest 30 feet down the embankment. Whittington was declared deceased at the scene. The WSP cited excessive speed as a cause of the crash.