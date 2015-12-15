Motorcycling Injured In Accident Near Maryhill

A motorcyclist was injured when he failed to yield the right of way to a truck and trailer at the intersection of Stonehenge Drive and Highway 14 east of Maryhill. According to a Washington State Patrol report, the 66-year-old man from Black Diamond, Washington was northbound on Stonehedge Drive at Highway 14 at around 1:20 on Tuesday afternoon. The WSP says he attempted to turn onto the highway and was struck by the westbound truck driven by a 47-year-old Hood River man. The motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.