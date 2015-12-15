Motorcycling Injured In Accident Near Maryhill

A motorcyclist was injured when he failed to yield the right of way to a truck and trailer at the intersection of Stonehenge Drive and Highway 14 east of Maryhill.  According to a Washington State Patrol report, the 66-year-old man from Black Diamond, Washington was northbound on Stonehedge Drive at Highway 14 at around 1:20 on Tuesday afternoon.  The WSP says he attempted to turn onto the highway and was struck by the westbound truck driven by a 47-year-old Hood River man.  The motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment of undisclosed injuries.  The truck driver was uninjured.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK