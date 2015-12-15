More Time To Comment On Hotel Proposal

The Hood River City Planning Commission went into a further comment period for an application for a Site Plan Review permit to build a 135-room hotel on the site of the former Hood River News building on 419 State Street following a two-and-a-half hour public hearing this week. The controversial proposal by applicant Line 29 Architecture has generated significant opposition for a myriad of reasons, most notably for traffic, parking, and building height concerns. The further comment period includes time for all parties to provide evidence and testimony ending December 8, seven more days for all to rebut the new material, and then a final seven-day period for the applicant to deliver a final rebuttal. In final comments during the hearing, Robert Cullen of the hotel development team said they are not asking for exceptions or variances. The Planning Commission will convene again on the application at its January 5 meeting.