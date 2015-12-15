More Smoke Expected From Grasshopper Fire, But Protection Lines Hold

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says residents should expect heavier smoke from the Grasshopper Fire Monday afternoon as temperatures climb, humidity drops, and fire activity increases. The wildfire has burned more than 10,700 acres. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Oregon State Fire Marshal continue working to contain the fire. Firelines built to protect Pine Hollow and Wamic continue to hold. Firefighters and structure protection teams will remain in both communities Monday, monitoring conditions, improving defensible space, and standing by to respond if fire activity picks up. Level 3, or “Go Now,” evacuations remain in effect for Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, and the Grasshopper Advisory Zone in the Mount Hood National Forest. Level 2 evacuations remain in place for Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Road, and Tygh Valley. Level 1, or “Get Ready,” evacuations continue from Forest Road 27 to Friend Road and from Elliott Road to Highway 197. A closure remains in effect for parts of the Mount Hood National Forest. An evacuation shelter is open at South Wasco High School in Maupin, and large animals can be taken to the Sherman County Fairgrounds in Moro.