Middle Mountain Side By Side Trail Development Discussed

A proposal to locate side by side vehicle trail development in the Middle Mountain area was presented to Hood River County Commissioners during a Monday worksession. County Forestry Recreation Manager T.J. Moloney told Commissioners they’ve been working with state agencies and trail constituents for a number of years to find a location. He said the proposed 22-mile loop is about the minimal distance for a worthwhile experience, but he also pointed out this recreation is currently taking place and is unmanaged, and having a formalized trail can reduce those issues. Commissioner Chad Muenzer asked if it would be better to continue work on developing a larger trail network on the East Side, but Moloney said it would be a long effort to get there. Commissioners took no action on the concept.