Meth Seizure Leads To Arrest

The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force says a man was arrested Tuesday during the search of a residence on Highway 30 west of The Dalles. According to a statement from the MINT team, 64-year-old Robert William Paasch was arrested at the home on 4537 Highway 30. During the search, MINT detectives say they located and seized illegal narcotics, specifically a substance presumed to be methamphetamine. Detectives also recovered multiple scales, packaging materials, and U.S. currency associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics. Paasch was charged with unlawful delivery and possession of Methamphetamine. The MINT team says due to medical issues, he was cited and released with a future court date. MINT was assisted in the operation by members of The Dalles City Police Department, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hood River City Police Department.