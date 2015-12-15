Merkley Town Halls On Friday

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls with in-person community conversations in Hood River and Wasco Counties on Friday.  The town halls will be held at the Mt.Hood Town Hall on 6575 Highway 35 in Hood River County on Friday at 11 a.m., and then Merkley moves on to the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 1112 West 9th in The Dalles at 2 p.m. for another session.  These sessions will bring the total of town halls Merkley will have done so far this year to 20.  Merkley says the conversations help lay out the current interests and needs of Oregonians to advise his work.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK