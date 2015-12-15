Memorial Day Observances In The Area

Memorial Day observances are planned throughout the area on Monday. In Wasco, it starts with a country breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Wasco School Events Center, a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. at the train depot, a parade at 11 a.m., plus a car show, aritisan market, and more. Full details are available at the Wasco Memorial Day Facebook page. Hood River’s Memorial Day Ceremony is presented by American Legion Post 22 starting at 11 a.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery. Guest speaker is former Hood River City Manager and prisoner of war Ret. Col. Lynn Guenther. In The Dalles…American Legion Post 19, Point Man Ministries, Patriot Guard, and Scouting America Pack 398 host a ceremony at noon at the Viewpoint across from Sorosis Park. The speaker will be Steve Lawrence. White Salmon American Legion Post 87 and Carson American Legion Post 137 Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony will be at 1 p.m. at the White Salmon Cemetery. Approximately one dozen deceased Veterans’ will be inducted into the “Walk of Honor” with a personalized bronze plaque installed on the walk.