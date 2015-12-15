Meeting Held On Wasco Landfill For Portland Harbor Soils

A meeting Monday night was held in The Dalles on the potential for contaminated soils from the Portland Harbor Superfund Site to be delivered to the Wasco County Landfill. The group Neighbors for Clean Air held the meeting, and one of the attendees was Wasco County Commissioner Jeff Justesen. Justesen notes by Department of Environmental Quality standards, the Wasco County Landfill could handle the spoils, but he adds safety also has to be considered, particularly in regard to the roadway into the landfill. Waste Connections owns the Wasco County Landfill, and Justesen notes they have been great partners to the County. He also says it is possible the County could make money by accepting the sediment, but the impact to the community has to be considered. Justesen also noted much of this is speculative at this point, but the County is evaluating what its options would be should this progress further.