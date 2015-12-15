Meadows To Open Tuesday

Mt. Hood Meadows says it will open on Tuesday with at least three lifts in operation. In a statement on Monday, the ski area says it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Ballroom Carpet, Buttercup, and Easy Rider lifts, with the possibility Daisy could open as well. The terrain is limited, so skiers are asked to stay on the groomed runs and watch for unmarked obstacles. The ski area said there will be no night skiing as the snow cannot handle 12 hours a day of riding, but Night Pass holders can ski from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until night operations cam begin. If you already purchased tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday, they will be valid. Due to the limited terrain, Meadows is sold out of daily lift tickets until Christmas Day. Highway 35 is still closed between Parkdale and Meadows due to a landslide, so make sure to check on road conditions before heading to the mountain.