Meadows To Host Benefit For FISH Tuesday

Mt. Hood Meadows will host its 4th Annual Provide to Ride food drive on Tuesday to benefit FISH Food Bank. Anyone who brings 24 cans of food or two hams to Meadows on Tuesday will receive a free lift ticket for the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, a specially priced lift ticket for $49 to ride Tuesday is available, $44 of which will be donated to FISH. Those who already have a Season Pass to Meadows who want to donate but don’t need the lift ticket can bring the required donation amount and a friend, who can then use the lift ticket that day. Over the past three seasons, FISH has received nearly $90,000 in proceeds from lift ticket sales and 19,000 pounds of food donations from Provide to Ride. FISH Food Bank helps approximately 600 families in the region each month, and is a partner agency of the Oregon Food Bank. For more information on the event, FISH, and to purchase lift tickets, please visit the Provide to Ride page at skihood.com.