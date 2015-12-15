MCSC Plans For Respite Care

Mid-Columbia Senior Center is seeking volunteers as it sets up a program for dementia-specific respite care with a $100,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association Center for Dementia Respite Innovation. Senior Center Executive Director Rob Garrett says the Harbor Respite program will provide four to six hours a week of structured, supportive care. The goal is to start the program with a light opening this fall, based out of the Center building on 1112 West 9th in The Dalles. Those interested in volunteering or have someone who would benefit from receiving respite care can call Garrett at 541-296-4788.