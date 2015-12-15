Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on West Fourth Street in The Dalles.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke on both the first and second floors of the home, along with additional smoke coming from beneath the roof eaves.

Crews began investigating and soon located the source of the fire underneath the residence.

Firefighters were able to access the area, extinguish the flames, and bring the incident under control.

The homeowners were inside the residence when the fire occurred. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials remind residents that smoke can travel through hidden spaces, including crawl spaces, walls, and attics.

Anyone who notices unexplained smoke or smells something burning should evacuate immediately and call 911.