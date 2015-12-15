MCFR Kept Busy By Two Fires

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews had a busy Wednesday afternoon and evening. First, at around 4 p.m., crews responded to a four-acre fire near milepost 79 on Interstate 84, joined by resources from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service. While that was going on, another fire was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the median of the freeway at milepost 92. It was about one to two acres in size, with MCFR joined by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. Both fires were controlled and in mop-up by the late evening. Fire officials say it may seem like we are close to fall, but conditions in the Gorge remain very dry and fire season is still active.