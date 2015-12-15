MCEDD Updating Regional Economic Development Strategy

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District is inviting the public to participate in an update of the Regional Economic Development Strategy for the region. The strategy will outline a five-year plan for the area that includes Hood River, Wasco, Sherman Gilliam, Klickitat, and Skamania counties. Monthly meetings will be held starting in July bringing together participants from around the area to identify economic development strategies based on current trends, with a goal of pinpointing areas best suited for growth to sustain the region’s economy, reduce unemployment, and create family-wage jobs. The first meeting will be on July 23 at 9 a.m. at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson, and will focus on the area’s latest economic and demographic data. Everyone is invited to participate. To register, visit mcedd.org.