MCEDD Starts Strategic Plan Process

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District will start its process to outline a five-year Regional Economic Development Strategy during the month of July.  Meetings will be held to bring together participants from Hood River, Wasco, Skamania, Klickitat, Sherman, and Gilliam counties to identify economic development strategies based on current trends.  MCEDD Executive Director Jessica Metta says the goal is to develop a strategy that assists a wide variety of needs.  The first meeting will be on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hegewald Center in Stevenson, and will focus on sharing the region’s economic and demographic data and trends.  Everyone is invited to participate, visit mcedd.org to register.

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