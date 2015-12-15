MCCFL Works On Local Plan For OHA

Mid-Columbia Center for Living is working on its local plan for providing mental health and substance abuse safety net services that gets submitted by the Oregon Health Authority. Center For Living Project Manager Gaby Swisher says it covers areas such as system management, crisis services, and disaster response. Swisher notes there are some services that are required by the OHA, but there is some discretion based on local needs. Swisher says the state has changed the way the plan is put together, so Center For Living is having to restructure their plan to meet that requirement.