MCCFL Working With OHA To Fund Substance Abuse Treatment Facility

Mid-Columbia Center For Living is working with the Oregon Health Authority to receive $11 million in funding to establish a 24-bed substance abuse treatment facility for the region. Center For Living Executive Director Al Barton says they hope to get the details worked out and agreements signed in the next couple of months. Barton said the facility would be located in The Dalles. The money comes from two recently passed bills in the Oregon Legislature designed to help fill an identified need for 2500 more substance abuse treatment beds in the state. Barton noted once the grant agreements are signed, they will be working on tight timelines to actually use the funds.