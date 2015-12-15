MCCFL Facing 30 Percent Cut From PacificSource

Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties are trying to determine their options as PacificSource seeks a 30 percent cut in the payments it provides for mental and behavioral health services to Mid-Columbia Center for Living through the Columbia Gorge Coordinated Care Organization. Center for Living Executive Director Al Barton talked to Wasco County Commissioners about the situation on Wednesday, noting the cuts would seriously impact its ability to deliver programs. Barton asked Commissioners to sign on to a letter to PacificSource protesting the cut it proposes in the contract it submitted, and Commission Chair Scott Hege said while they need to do that, they need to take other steps as well. County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone noted this might be an opportunity to seek a new CCO. Barton said Center for Living offered to take a contract that would have a one-ninth reduction in funding, but that was rejected by PacificSource.