MCCAC & WAGAP Warn Of Service Delays

Mid-Columbia Community Action and Washington Gorge Action Programs on Thursday warned that critical programs serving thousands of low-income residents across the Mid-Columbia region could be delayed because of the extended government shutdown that ended on Wednesday. Both rely on federal funding to provide programs for individuals and families facing financial hardship. Leaders of both agencies say that because of the shutdown, many of these programs will likely be forced to pause for an unforeseeable amount of time while waiting for contracts to administer services. Specifically, the Community Services Block Grant provides core operational support that enables both agencies to provide a range of other programs, including the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program. For WAGAP, block grant funds support nutrition assistance programs and the Community Youth Center, while for MCCAC they support housing programs and utility assistance. The two agencies are joining other Community Action Agencies across the country to urge Congress and the President to expedite contracts and ensure the timely administration of the Community Services Block Grant.