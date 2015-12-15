MCCAC To Operate Gloria Center Pallet Shelters This Winter

Mid-Columbia Community Action plans to operate its pallet shelters at the Gloria Center in The Dalles on a seasonal basis starting this coming winter. Last winter, the eighteen shelters that can each hold two people were only used on an emergency basis, opening only during the December rain and wind storms. Community Action Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they had not been using them for the season due to staffing issues, but they are now able to do so. Community Action will also continue to operate its shelter at 1733 Oak in Hood River this winter. Naramore says 66 people used the 26-bed capacity shelter in the eighteen weeks it was open last winter.