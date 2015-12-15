MCCAC Taking LIEAP Applications

Mid-Columbia Community Action is now taking appointments for those in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties who want to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.  MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they received word on Tuesday that funding for the program has been released, and they can resume setting up appointments.  Naramore says it’s difficult at this point to say how many people they will be able to help this year.  The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides funds to help those who struggle to pay for heat during the winter.  For an appointment call Mid-Columbia Community Action at 541-298-5131.  If you are a senior citizen or disabled, mention that so you are prioritized within the program.

