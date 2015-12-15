MCCAC Takes Applications For LIEAP Program

Mid-Columbia Community Action is now taking appointments for intake applications from those who would like to receive help from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says the program is first come, first served, but seniors and disabled clients receive first priority. The program makes payments directly to the utility provider. Naramore says funding for this year’s program is down slightly from last year. She adds MCCAC can often help applicants find other sources of assistance when they apply for the energy program. To make an appointment, call 541-298-5131. MCCAC serves Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. Washington Gorge Action Programs is taking appointments for those in Klickitat and Skamania counties.