MCCAC Strategic Plan Centered On Stability

After a flurry of growth over the last five years, Mid-Columbia Community Action has made stability and sustainability the goal of its latest five-year strategic plan.  The last five years has seen the establishment of The Annex transitional housing facility in The Dalles, the Gloria Center to bring together a variety of services, and the inclusion of Hood River Shelter Services within the organization.  MCCAC Development and Engagement Coordinator Sarah Kellums says one of their goals is diversifying their funding sources.  MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says this strategic plan has three focus areas:  strengthening the organization’s systems and communications, advancing equity and language access, and sustaining effective programs and services.

