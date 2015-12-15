MCCAC Seeks Donations Of Cooling Supplies

Mid-Columbia Community Action is seeking donations of items that can be used to help keep people cool as temperatures warm.  They are putting together cooling packs to give to those who are homeless or don’t have air conditioning in their home.  Community Action Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they are seeking donations of bottled water, shelf-stable snacks, electrolyte packets, rechargeable hand fans, cooling towels, lip balm, and sunscreen.  Donations can be dropped off at Mid-Columbia Community Action offices at the Gloria Center on 2505 West 7th in The Dalles or 606 State Street in Hood River.

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