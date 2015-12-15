MCCAC Reports Growth In Housing Placements

The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is reporting record growth in housing placements and shelter services across Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. MCCAC’s 2024-2025 Annual Report shows the agency helped 221 people secure permanent housing — up 225 percent from the previous year. Overall, housing programs served 909 people, with successful housing outcomes for 547. Eviction Prevention services helped 315 people remain housed, including 172 children and youth. Shelter programs provided more than 26,000 nights of shelter across the three counties. MCCAC also distributed more than $653,000 in utility assistance to 2,700 people. About half were members of Native, Latinx, and other communities of color. The agency assisted 40 veteran households and worked with 149 landlords on housing placements. The full annual report is available at MCCAC.com. MCCAC serves Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.