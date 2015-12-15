MCCAC Releases Five-Year Strategic Plan

Mid-Columbia Community Action has released its comprehensive 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.  The plan has three focus areas:  strengthening the organization’s systems and communications, advancing equity and language access, and sustaining effective programs and services.  MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore noted that for the last several years, the organization has significantly expanded services to better serve the community, and now they are focused on stabilizing to continue that important work.  MCCAC gathered feedback from staff and board members, current clients, and community partners to put the plan together.  The plan is available online at mccac.com.  Mid-Columbia Community Action serves Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.

