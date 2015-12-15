MCCAC Opens New Playground At The Annex

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is celebrating the opening of a new playground at The Annex, its housing-focused shelter for families experiencing homelessness. The playground was made possible through donations from Google in The Dalles, Granite Construction, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. It features age-appropriate play equipment, secure fencing, and a separate dog relief area, giving children a safe place to play while their families work toward permanent housing. Since The Annex opened in August of 2023, the family units have remained at full capacity. During that time, 85 children have stayed at the shelter, and 41 have moved with their families into long-term housing. MCCAC officials say the new playground provides children with a sense of normalcy during a difficult time and supports the organization’s mission of helping families transition into stable, permanent housing.