MCCAC Opens Monthly Drop-In For Houseless

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is opening a monthly drop-in center for houseless community members at The Gloria Center in The Dalles.  The drop-in center will open the last Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 pm, beginning this Friday.  The drop-in center will provide essential services and support to community members experiencing houselessness in a welcoming, dignified environment.  Services available include a hot meal, showers, laundry services, basic needs supplies, and connections to additional community resources.  More details can be found on the Drop-In Center & Severe Weather Resources page of mccac.com.  MCCAC regional shelter manager Liz Leon says the center is designed to meet immediate needs while also connecting people with longer-term resources and support.  Participants aren’t required to go through any sort of intake process to utilize the service.  Community members interested in volunteering, donating supplies, or making a financial contribution to support the drop-in center can contact info@mccac.com.

