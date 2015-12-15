MCCAC Opens Monthly Drop-In For Houseless

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is opening a monthly drop-in center for houseless community members at The Gloria Center in The Dalles. The drop-in center will open the last Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 pm, beginning this Friday. The drop-in center will provide essential services and support to community members experiencing houselessness in a welcoming, dignified environment. Services available include a hot meal, showers, laundry services, basic needs supplies, and connections to additional community resources. More details can be found on the Drop-In Center & Severe Weather Resources page of mccac.com. MCCAC regional shelter manager Liz Leon says the center is designed to meet immediate needs while also connecting people with longer-term resources and support. Participants aren’t required to go through any sort of intake process to utilize the service. Community members interested in volunteering, donating supplies, or making a financial contribution to support the drop-in center can contact info@mccac.com.