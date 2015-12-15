MCCAC Finding Housing For Those Displaced By Rowena Fire

Mid-Columbia Community Action has been working to help get those displaced by the Rowena Fire rehoused.  MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they have helped fourteen households find rental housing, and gotten hotel stays arranged for others.  She adds they are trying to help in other ways as well, helping to acquire household items for the displaced.  If you have been affected by the Rowena Fire and need help, you can go to mccac.com for information, or go to the Gloria Center at 2505 West 7th in The Dalles.  If you are interested in helping fire victims with their needs, watch the Mid-Columbia Community Action Facebook page where the organization has been posting information on items that are being requested.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK