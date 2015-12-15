MCCAC Finding Housing For Those Displaced By Rowena Fire

Mid-Columbia Community Action has been working to help get those displaced by the Rowena Fire rehoused. MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they have helped fourteen households find rental housing, and gotten hotel stays arranged for others. She adds they are trying to help in other ways as well, helping to acquire household items for the displaced. If you have been affected by the Rowena Fire and need help, you can go to mccac.com for information, or go to the Gloria Center at 2505 West 7th in The Dalles. If you are interested in helping fire victims with their needs, watch the Mid-Columbia Community Action Facebook page where the organization has been posting information on items that are being requested.