MCCAC Continues To Take Donations For Cooling Kits

Mid-Columbia Community Action is continuing to take donations for its cooling kits for those who need them. MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says their initial drive to start the summer went very well, but demand remains high for the cooling kits. The Center is taking donations of cooling supplies, including bottled water, lip balm, shelf-stable individually-wrapped snacks, electrolyte packets, and sun screen. Donations can be taken to MCCAC locations at 2505 West 7th in The Dalles and 606 State in Hood River. Naramore says they also have N95 masks available for dealing with smoky conditions.