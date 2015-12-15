MCCAC Begins Capital Campaign For Permanent Hood River Shelter Site

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is beginning a capital campaign to create a permanent shelter location in Hood River that would include locations for community partners to provide services, similar to the Gloria Center in The Dalles. MCCAC plans to operate its 12 pallet shelters in Hood River currently located at 1733 Oak on a year-round basis beginning in November. Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they just signed a new lease on that property, but they are looking for a one to two acre location for a permanent operation. The capital campaign will be in two phases: one to purchase the land, the second for construction of the facility.