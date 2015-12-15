MCCAC Announces Shelter Plans

People experiencing houselessness in the Columbia Gorge will have more consistent access to shelter this winter, under changes announced by the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council. The Hood River Shelter will move from seasonal, winter-only operations to a year-round schedule. The shelter is expected to reopen November 16. In The Dalles, the Gloria Center Shelter will shift from emergency shelter operations to a seasonal winter shelter, operating around the clock from mid-November through March. It’s expected to open November 23rd. MCCAC says the changes are designed to provide greater stability and help people transition from shelter into permanent housing. MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says the need for safe shelter doesn’t end when winter does, and people shouldn’t have to wait for severe weather to find a safe place indoors.