MCCAC Announces Launch Of Capital Campaign For Hood River Shelter

The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council on Monday announced the launch of a capital campaign to secure a long-term home for its Hood River Shelter. The shelter is currently located at 1733 Oak on land MCCAC leases. But Executive Director Leslie Naramore says they are looking for a one to two acres for a permanent location to place the twelve pallet shelters, along with space for community partners to provide services similar to, but smaller than, the Gloria Center in The Dalles. She says the first phase of the campaign is to purchase land, with a goal of $1.2 million. Once they can purchase the land, a second phase of the capital campaign will be to raise funds for construction of the facility. Donations are being taken at mccac.com.