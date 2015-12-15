MCAREC Researching Use Of Drones In Orchards

Mid-Columbia Agricultural Research and Extension Center is working on a pair of projects researching the use of drones in orchards. One area involves pesticide application. Faculty Research Assistant Niall Millar says they just completed a trial of spray coverage from a drone. He says the concept is to provide improve the effectiveness of an application for the top of tree. Miller says another area being studied is using drones with a hyperspectral camera to detect X disease much earlier than can be done now.