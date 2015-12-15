May 8-9 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 7, Canby 3: Maverick Hockett drove in two runs as the Eagles scattered 12 hits and moved into a first place tie with Wilsonville in the Northwest Oregon Conference heading into a two-game series with the Wildcats starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Traner Field.

Columbia 4, Hoquiam 3: Ryder Graves and Kellen Olson had back-to-back run scoring singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Bruins to the win in a Southwest Washington Class 1A District Tournament play-in game. CHS will visit Seton Catholic for a first round game today at 4 p.m.

Sherman sweeps Weston-McEwen 8-7 and 20-2: Diego Ambriz’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the winning run and capped a three-run rally in the opener, then the Huskies scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth in the nightcap.

Softball

Canby 15, Hood River Valley 0: The Cougars scored eight runs in third inning to blow the game open. Kenadie Lucas had two hits for the Eagles.

Track and Field

Hood River Valley’s Syl Perrin won the girls’ 3,000 meters and The Dalles’ Evelyn Rogers took second in the girls’ shot put at the Dean Nice Invitational in Gresham.

The Stevenson boys won the Al McKee Invitational at home, while Trout Lake was second to Portland Christian in the girls’ half. Jude Travinski and Matthew Trollier of Stevenson and Jayden Kusky of Trout Lake all won two events in the boys’ competition, while Stevenson’s Daisy Jones won two events on the girls’ side.

Host Sherman was the boys’ winner and South Wasco the girls’ victor at the Sherman County Invitational in Moro. Lyle-Wishram’s Jack Thiemann and Sherman’s Chloe Simpson each won three events.

Columbia’s Samantha Evans won the high jump at the Spudder Classic in Ridgefield.

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 14, Oregon Episcopal 13: Hood River Valley will host Central Catholic in a first round state playoff meeting on Tuesday.

Girls Flag Football

Summit 24, The Dalles 0

Boys Lacrosse

Ida B. Wells 12, Hood River Valley 11