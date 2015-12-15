May 6 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 2, Canby 0: Tyson Harjo’s two-run homer off Canby ace Jack Brauckmiller in the third inning scored the only runs of the game. Landon Pratt gave up only two hits over six innings, striking out ten. Trevor Jacobs came on in the seventh inning to strike out two and nail down the win.

Estacada 4, The Dalles 3: The Rangers finished a sweep of the two game Tri-Valley Conference series. Evan Ortega and Hunter Bustos drove in runs for the Riverhawks.

Columbia 15, Fort Vancouver 0: A seven-run first inning set the tone for the Bruins. Ryder Graves and Brody Landgren drove in three runs apiece.

Softball

Canby 10, Hood River Valley 5: The Cougars jumped out to a big lead early, and repelled the Eagles comeback effort. Honey Wampler-Bryan had three hits and drove in two runs for Hood River Valley.

The Dalles 12, Estacada 2: Ava Graves went five for five and drove in two runs, while Morgan Donivan doubled and homered to knock home three. Cadence Young also had a three RBI day for the Riverhawks.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 4, Winlock 0: The Bruins wrap up the regular season in second in the Trico League, and will host a Southwest Washington Class 1A District Tournament first round game this Tuesday.

Boys Lacrosse

Oregon Episcopal 14, Hood River Valley 3