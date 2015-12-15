May 5 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 10, LaSalle 0: Bodie Stuben drove in four runs, including a bases loaded double, and struck out five in five innings of shutout ball as the Eagles moved to 7-1 in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Kingston McAdam hit a two-run homer for HRV.

Columbia 16, Fort Vancouver 3: CHS scored 13 runs in the third inning to pull away for the win. Leland Beyer and Ryder Graves drove in three runs apiece for the Bruins.

Castle Rock 24, Stevenson 0

Softball

LaSalle 9, Hood River Valley 4: The Falcons scored two in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to blow open a close game and secure a series sweep. Taylor Duckwall had two hits and a run batted in for the Eagles.

Columbia 19, Fort Vancouver 2: Julia Mullinix went four for four and drove in five runs as the Bruins banged out 20 hits on the way to victory.

Stevenson 10, Castle Rock 7: Cayden Hulsey-Bible had three hits and three runs batted in, while Sophia Nordgaard also had a trio of hits and drove in a pair as the Bulldogs held off a late Rocket rally for the win.

Boys Soccer

King’s Way Christian 1, Columbia 0: The loss locks the Bruins into second place in the Trico League, behind Fort Vancouver

Fort Vancouver 10, Stevenson 0

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 3, Milwaukie 1

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 8, Milwaukie 0

The Dalles 6, Estacada 2

Boys Lacrosse

Grant 9, Hood River Valley 8 (OT)

Boys Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Barlow 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

Molalla def. The Dalles 3-0