May 30-31 Prep Sports Roundup

A victory by Julian Morehouse in the pole vault led The Dalles to a tie for fourth in the Oregon Class 4A boys’ track and field championships. Morehouse cleared 14’ 7 ½” to score the win. The Riverhawks’ River McClure was second in the 300 meter hurdles, Tyson Long took second in the 800, Derek Goulart fourth in the high jump, the four by 100 meter relay team was fourth, and David McCracken fifth in the 200 and seventh in the 100. For the Riverhawk girls, Willow Ziegenhagen was fifth in the high jump, Alana Casady sixth in the 3,000 meters, and the four by 400 meter relay squad was sixth.

Savina Davis led the Hood River Valley effort in the Oregon Class 5A track and field championships with a third place finish in the girls’ 800 meters. Sylvaine Farr was fifth in the girls’ pole vault, Jack Miller sixth in the boys’ javelin, and HRV received eighth place finishes from Logan King in the boys’ 3000 meters, Syl Perrin in the girls’ 3000, and Francisco Solberg in the boys’ pole vault.

Melody Stock won the girls’ 1500 meters to lead Trout Lake to a fourth place finish at the Oregon Class 1A track and field championships in Eugene. Stock set a classification record with the win, with a time of 4:51.26. The Mustangs’ Violette Anderson was third in the shot put and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles, Cora Sharp was seventh in the 100 meters, with the four by 400 meter relay team taking fourth and the four by 100 relay finishing seventh. Horizon Christian was seventh in the boys’ competition, with Charlie Haynie taking third in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, the four by 400 meter relay team taking sixth, the four by 100 relay squad in seventh, and Landon Whitaker finishing seventh in the boys’ long jump. In addition, the Hawks’ Hannah Adams was third in the girls’ 100 hurdles. South Wasco had a number of placing finishes on the final day of the meet, including Jayda Iverson second in the girls’ 800 and sixth in the 400, Bailey Udey was fifth in the girls’ long jump, and Storm McCoy seventh in the boys’ javelin. Sherman’s T’Sharra Lanthorn was sixth in the girls’ 800 and Michael Blagg eighth in the boys 800. Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble took fifth in the boys’ 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles, and Dufur’s Ellie Brock was fourth in the girls 400.

Goldendale’s Matthew Gray won the boys’ 200 meters at the Washington Class 2B track and field championships in Yakima. He took the title in a time of 22.04 seconds. He also finished third in the 100 metes and fourth in the long jump. Teammate Seth Wilder was sixth in the shot put.

In the Washington Class 1A track and field championships, Columbia’s Saylor Hague was second in the girls’ 300 meter hurdles and added a seventh place finish in the high jump. Samantha Evans of CHS was second in the girls’ high jump, while Gavin Clifford of CHS was second in the boys’ ambulatory 200 meters and third in the ambulatory 100. Stevenson’s Olivia Fauth was seventh in the girls’ long jump.

Washington Class 1A Boys Soccer at Federal Way

Semi-Final: The Bush School 1, Columbia 0

Third Place: King’s Way Christian 4, Columbia 2