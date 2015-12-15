May 3 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Estacada 2, The Dalles 1: Duke Durand’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Rangers to the win. The Riverhawks managed only one hit in the game, a first inning double by Evan Ortega, who would score The Dalles’ only run.

Evergreen 11, Columbia 0

Softball

The Dalles 9, Estacada 6: Cadence Young drove in five runs on three hits, including a double, as the Riverhawks stayed unbeaten in the Tri-Valley Conference by holding off a big Ranger rally in the seventh inning. Estacada had scored five runs in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out, but the Riverhawks turned a double play to end the game. Hailey Johnston and Morgan Donivan homered for The Dalles.

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley finished second in the final Northwest Oregon Conference tournament of the season at Indian Creek, falling two shots short of Canby. Aksel Betz carded the best round of the day for the Eagles, shooting a five-over-par 77 to finish in second individually. The Eagles move on to next week’s regional tournament in Prineville

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley was fourth in the final Northwest Oregon Conference tournament of the season. Kailee Klindt was the top Eagle individual in eighth. HRV will play in the regional tournament next week in Prineville.

Girls Lacrosse

Grant 17, Hood River Valley 4