May 29 Prep Sports Roundup

Trout Lake’s Sawyer Dean won the boys’ pole vault on the first day of the Oregon Class 1A Track and Field Championships at Eugene’s Hayward Field. Dean cleared a height of 15’ 6 ¼”. It was a strong day for the Mustangs, as Melody Stock finished second in the girls’ 3000 meters, Jayden Kusky fourth in the boys’ shot put, and Violette Anderson eighth in the girls’ high jump. South Wasco’s Bailey Udey was second in the girls’ triple jump, Sherman Renan Christiansen third in the boys’ shot put, and Horizon Christian’s Caleb Caldwell fourth in the boys’ 3000 meters. Horizon’s Bella Sperry was fifth and Hannah Adams sixth in the girls’ high jump, and Lyle-Wishram’s Jack Thiemann finished seventh in the boys’ triple jump. The meet concludes today.

Columbia’s Saylor Hague advance to the Class 1A girls’ 300 meter hurdles by finishing fourth in the preliminaries at the Washington high school track and field championships in Yakima. Goldendale’s Matthew Gray did the same in the Class 2B boys’ 100 meters with a fourth place effort in the preliminary. Emma Meagher of Goldendale was 15th in the 2B girls’ 1600 meters, while Lilah Zimmerman of CHS was 16th in the 1A girls’ 1600 meters. Day two of the three day meet is today.