May 29-30 Prep Sports Roundup

Track and Field

Trout Lake finished third at the Oregon Class 1A girls’ track and field championships in Eugene. The Mustangs were led by Melody Stock, who won the 1500 meters and finished second in the 800. Stock was also part of a Mustang win in the 4 by 400 meter relay with Cora Sharp, Riley Rickman, and Jade McLean. McLean was second in the pole vault, Sharp took third in the 400 meters and fourth in the long jump, and Aurora Zoller was fifth in the girls’ discus.

Other top finishes for area athletes in the boys and girls 1A championships included Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky winning the boys’ shot put and fourth in the discus, Sherman’s Chloe Simpson was second in the girls’ triple jump and third in the high jump, while the Huskies’ Renan Christiansen was fifth in the boys’ shot put, Dufur’s Hailee Pechanec was third in girls’ discus and Jacey Calloway was fourth in the girls’ 400, Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble was third in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles while teammate Jack Thiemann was fourth in the boys’ triple jump, Horizon Christian’s Joshua Carley was fifth in the boys’ 3000 meters, and South Wasco’s Bailey Udey was fourth in the girls’ triple jump and Gabe Ford fourth in both the boys para 100 meters and shot put.

Hood River Valley had two second place finishes in the Oregon Class 5A Championships. Francisco Solberg was second in the boys’ pole vault, and Diyora Khudoidodova had the same finish in the girls’ high jump. The Eagles’ Georgiana Williams was fifth in the girls’ 200.

In the Oregon Class 4A Championships, The Dalles’ Willow Ziegenhagen was second in the girls’ high jump and fourth in the javelin. The Riverhawks’ Tyson Long took third in the boys’ 1500 meters and fifth in the 800, Derek Goulart took fourth in the boys’ high jump, and the boys four by 400 meter relay team was fifth.

At the Washington Class 1A Championships, Columbia’s Samantha Miller was second in the girls’ high jump and Sara Miller third in the girls’ 200, while Stevenson’s Jude Travinski was fifth in the boys’ 200 and sixth in the 100.

Oregon Class 5A Baseball Quarterfinal

Ridgeview 6, Hood River Valley 4: A three-run top of the fourth inning proved to be the distance, as the Ravens advanced in the post-season. Ridgeview’s Finn Chambers held off the Eagles final offensive chances to go the distance to get the win. HRV left two runners on base in both of the final two innings. The Eagles’ Bodie Stuben had a two-run double and pitched three innings of scoreless relief.

Oregon Class 4A Softball Quarterfinal

Gladstone 4, The Dalles 3: Allie Whiteley went 4 for 4 for Gladstone, while Natalee Marvin added two RBIs. Ashlynne Franssen had 10 strikeouts while allowing four hits. Ava Graves went 3 for 3 for The Dalles with a double, triple and two RBIs. The Riverhawks had the tying run on second base in the seventh inning but Franssen got a flyout to end the game.